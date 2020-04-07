Liverpool set to lose £103m due to the COVID-19 pandemic – report

Liverpool came under fierce scrutiny for initially opting to utilise the UK Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme – and rightly so – but that won’t serve to comfort clubs in lesser financial positions.

The reaction against the Reds was so strong because of our city’s socialist ties, but this will now also deter other Premier League clubs from attempting the same thing.

Arguably this is a good thing as the rich should be able to sort themselves out, but some of the clubs found further down the pecking order will legitimately struggle and that’s not fair.

The Daily Mail have published an exclusive article which takes a look at how much each Premier League club stands to lose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Reds are near the top of the pile, only behind Manchester United (£116m) and City (£109m), losing out on a total of £102.6million, but in the long-term the club will be just fine.

The financial boost we’ll receive from winning the title will be around £150million, as per GOAL, but it remains to be seen what the club will do with that money.

In times like these, our concerns should be with the minnows in society – they should be able to lean on pillars with a civic duty, not the other way around.