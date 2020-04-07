“Never too late to do the right thing” – How the football world reacted to LFC’s furlough reversal

Over the weekend, Liverpool made the calamitous decision to announce that they would be utilising the UK Government’s furlough scheme to help pay their staff.

As something that would have gone against the civic values instilled at the club and its city, the club came to their senses and reversed the decision.

Not before a massive reaction on social media and in the news, as people left right and centre were slating the Reds – us and fellow fans included.

But now there are positives to be had from the situation. Chiefly, the club didn’t go ahead with its plan – but the reversal shows that they at least listen to fans.

Some rival supporters are still trying to throw rocks at Liverpool, before their club announces what their approach is going to be, but the response from the media has been positive.

Even though the Reds’ initial idea was a complete departure of what we expect from the club that represents us, the u-turn shows they’re not afraid to admit they got it wrong.

Something similar happened a few years ago, when the club tried to sell some match-day tickets for close to £80, and this decision was also reversed after fans revolted.

The media, which includes some former players, has generally taken the news well:

