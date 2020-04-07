“Never too late to do the right thing” – How the football world reacted to LFC’s furlough reversal

Over the weekend, Liverpool made the calamitous decision to announce that they would be utilising the UK Government’s furlough scheme to help pay their staff.

As something that would have gone against the civic values instilled at the club and its city, the club came to their senses and reversed the decision.

Not before a massive reaction on social media and in the news, as people left right and centre were slating the Reds – us and fellow fans included.

But now there are positives to be had from the situation. Chiefly, the club didn’t go ahead with its plan – but the reversal shows that they at least listen to fans.

Some rival supporters are still trying to throw rocks at Liverpool, before their club announces what their approach is going to be, but the response from the media has been positive.

Even though the Reds’ initial idea was a complete departure of what we expect from the club that represents us, the u-turn shows they’re not afraid to admit they got it wrong.

Something similar happened a few years ago, when the club tried to sell some match-day tickets for close to £80, and this decision was also reversed after fans revolted.

The media, which includes some former players, has generally taken the news well:

Never too late to do the right thing @LFC @PeterMooreLFC 👍🏾 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) April 6, 2020

Well done @PeterMooreLFC @LFC a big mistake initially & thankfully now it’s been put right. https://t.co/PdQlODEdsC — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 6, 2020

Well done every Liverpool fan, writer @spiritofshankly, @carra23 and @LFC finally for doing the right thing. A note to fans of other clubs. This shows what YOU plus current/legends and fan groups can do when clubs go awry. Fan advocacy, vocal legends, fans equals results. 👏🏽👏🏽 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) April 6, 2020

Liverpool ownership deserves plenty of credit for reversing decision to take advantage of the government furlough scheme. It's one of the things that makes FSG good owners. They listen to the fans. And they're big enough to admit when they get it wrong. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) April 6, 2020

Obviously, the best thing to do is to make impeccable decisions 100% of the time, without fail. But as that is completely unrealistic, the next best option is to acknowledge any bad decisions you do make, quickly, then apologise for them and make them right. 👍🏻 — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) April 6, 2020

Well done to #LFC for reversing their furlough decision – they didn't have to, and they deserve some credit for doing so. But it's still staggering it took a public backlash for them to realise that would be the reaction – that should have been obvious from the start. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) April 6, 2020

Well done all the ex Liverpool players and their own fans whose reaction has led to an about turn from @LFC on furloughing 👍🏻 — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) April 6, 2020

Being big enough to reverse a bad decision and not doubling-down on it is a very commendable thing. Well done to @PeterMooreLFC and everyone else at #LFC https://t.co/zUFQLedR0A — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) April 6, 2020

Liverpool have done the right thing, following the lead of Man City and Man Utd. Spurs and Newcastle may or may not take Liverpool’s example… — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) April 6, 2020

Credit for admitting they got it wrong. https://t.co/ifLxEE7dKU — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 6, 2020

Fair play to Liverpool they got it wrong and have now got it right.. https://t.co/u8OvEx8YCg — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) April 6, 2020

If you have made a very big mistake it is best to admit it quickly and address it quickly – which is what Liverpool have done. https://t.co/EibwLTUJmM — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) April 6, 2020