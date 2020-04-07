(Video) Bayern Munich’s training decision that could see football return sooner than first feared

Football all over the world has been put on hold, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep through populations all over.

We don’t know exactly when the beautiful game is going to return, even though there are suggestions it could be as soon as June.

Bayern Munich have taken the decision to return to full first-team training, with a few precautionary measures impacting the usual run of the mill.

Given that Germany is going through a similar level of cases as the UK, this suggests football may return – in some capacity – sooner than previously feared.

Take a watch of the video below (via BBC Sport):