(Video) Compilation of Trent defending proves he’s the best right-back in the business

In the modern game, full-backs have to join in with the attack a lot more – and it’s fair to say that’s not something Trent Alexander-Arnold is shy about.

With 30 assists in his last 101 games, the Scouser is one of the finest offensive right-backs in the game. His defensive contribution is often criticised by rival supporters – but is it true?

In short, no.

While Trent’s offensive attributes outweigh his defensive abilities, he’s certainly a more than capable wide defender.

And a compilation shared on Twitter by @Fabinholic shows that our No.66 is the best right-back in the business.

Take a watch of the video below: