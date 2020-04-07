(Video) First trailer for Sadio Mane doc has dropped and it looks incredible

A documentary on Sadio Mane is to be shown for free on Rakuten TV soon, after the Guardian dropped a trailer for it on their YouTube channel.

Titled ‘Sadio Mane: Made In Senegal’, the flick follows the Liverpool forward from his humble beginnings in Senegal to stardom under the floodlights at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah also stars in the doc, praising his partner in crime, alongside a host of other African football superstars and Jurgen Klopp.

This looks like a seriously good watch, and we urge any football fan to give it a go – we’re all stuck inside anyway, so there are no excuses!

Take a watch of the trailer below: