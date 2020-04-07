Virgil van Dijk selects ideal Premier League five-a-side team without LFC players

Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk was tasked with creating his ideal Premier League five-a-side team, but he couldn’t pick any of his team-mates.

Naturally, he’d have selected a lineup containing his colleagues, so Premier League Production thought they’d make it interesting.

It’s no surprise then that the team is made up of three Manchester City players, one Spurs man and an Arsenal star.

In goal is Brazil No.2 Ederson – van Dijk did say ‘Alisson is still number one’, as per LFC’s official website, but that the City man is ‘the best of the rest’.

Next up, standing in for the main man himself, is Aymeric Laporte – our No.4 said that Frenchman is a ‘very, very, very good defender’.

A natural selection for midfield is Kevin De Bruyne. So much so Virgil barely offers any reasoning other than just saying his name and saying ‘he’s a good guy first of all’.

Next up is Spurs star Son Heung-min. The No.4 says ‘he goes out there to make life hell on the pitch for a defender’, and is an obvious choice for the defender.

Finally, up top, Virgil went for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese superstar is up there with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Riyaz Mahrez as one of the finest players from his home continent.