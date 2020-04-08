A rival leaked LFC’s initial furlough decision, forcing them into early, unprepared announcement

Without any football to focus upon, the noise and attention surrounding the club has been in regards to their decision to furlough non-playing staff and use the government’s money to pay them – and the far better choice to reverse that and apologise two days later…

The backlash was fairly large when the Reds announced their decision, with many questioning its timing after Spurs did the same and were rightly also vilified.

According to James Pearce in the Athletic though, Liverpool were forced into a rushed announcement of their decision on Saturday – after a rival club had leaked the news.

As a result, the club was not able to let every member of staff know before making it public.

“The Anfield hierarchy believe details were leaked by another Premier League club after what Liverpool understood to be confidential discussions involving top-flight sides about how they intended to handle the effects of the pandemic,” Pearce writes.

“Liverpool’s plan was to wait until Monday to release their statement to ensure that every impacted employee was made aware by the club directly via letter before any public announcement was made.”

In hindsight, this makes sense – as we found the timing of the announcement confusing. Why was there a rush to be one of the first clubs to do so?

As a result of the criticism Liverpool received, we know for a fact that many other top flight teams held off their own furlough announcements.

The main thing is that Liverpool listened to fans and did the right thing. It’s fantastic to see that we have a voice. The owners are humans. They make mistakes. So do we. We move on.