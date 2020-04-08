Charlie Nicolas has left Jordan Henderson out of his TOTY in ridiculous XI

The Sky Sports Soccer Saturday team have named their Premier League Teams of the Year, and despite Jordan Henderson being favourite for the Player of the Year award – Charlie Nicholas has left him out… for Rodri.

We’re not even sure Rodri has been that good. Certainly not as good as Liverpool’s skipper, who has inspired his team to a 25 point lead at the top of the Premier League, anyway.

The same can be said of Jack Grealish, also named in midfield.

What’s more, Nicholas has gone with Manchester City keeper Ederson over Alisson – which is just insane.

Alisson has more clean-sheets, despite missing ten games through injury!

Nicholas’s XI:

For us, the team of the year should look something like this: Alisson; Trent, Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez; Henderson, Wijnaldum, De Bruyne; Mane, Salah, Vardy

De Bruyne has been jaw-dropping for City and rightly deserves a spot, while Vardy is leading the Golden Boot race by two and is therefore probably more obvious a pick than Roberto Firmino.

Other than that, there is almost no argument that can be made for any non-Liverpool players!