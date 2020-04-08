Hamann slams Werner & says he’s not good enough for Liverpool

Didi Hamann doesn’t think Liverpool should go for Timo Werner – a forward he rates as not skilful enough for the wing and not creative enough for the no.9 role.

Werner has been exemplary for Rb Leipzig this season, scoring 27 goals before it was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been touted as the man to come in and provide support for Liverpool’s attack.

But our former midfielder doesn’t think he’s cut out for the job.

“I don’t think he’s a player for Munich or Liverpool (with) the way they play at the moment,” he told The Athletic’s Steilcast Podcast.

“We’ve seen him in the national team in certain games when he plays out wide and he’s not tricky enough.

“You need trickery, you need to beat a man by shifting your weight.

“I read quotes from journalist or people close to the club in Liverpool when he always said Liverpool is a great club (and that) Klopp is the greatest trainer, that he was a bit too forward in showing interest in going to Liverpool.

“Where’s he going to play? Even if Mane or Salah go, out wide is not his position and the centre-forward position, the way they do play, is probably the most crucial one.

“Firmino is probably a bit underrated in some people’s eyes. He’s a ball-playing centre-forward, he probably doesn’t get the goals that other players get.

“But he brings other players into position and that’s certainly not Werner’s game, so (it’s) a no from me.”

It’s not the first time Hamann has criticised a player in the media.

We remember him slamming Jordan Henderson, and the skipper has arguably been the best player in the country this season – so occasionally – the German’s comments should be taken with a pinch of salt!

The issue with the Werner deal may be that his release-clause expires some time in April – and there is no way Liverpool will trigger it until we know football’s future.

In fact, the impact COVID-19 will have on the game will likely play a huge role in the transfer market going forward and the fees teams will spend.

We can see Liverpool looking for more players like Takumi Minamino under £10m, rather than marquee arrivals, in truth.