(Image) Liverpool’s Golden Nike goalkeeper kit for 2020/21 leaked

It looks like Liverpool’s Nike kit for the new campaign will feature a rounded collar, based on the latest leak of the goalkeeper’s top.

Footy Headlines, who always get this stuff right, have posted a picture of the strip Alisson will be wearing next term – and it’s golden!

We actually kind of like it, but are more intrigued as to how this style will convert to the home shirt…

New Balance’s effort for this season is a beauty in our eyes, and also has a round neck – but not blacked out in the style of the keeper strip.

Maybe the round collar will be white – like it was back in 1998…?