Mane explains why Henderson, not him, should be Player of the Year

Sadio Mane has vouched for his team-mate Jordan Henderson to win the Premier League Player of the Year award.

The pair are being touted as the two most likely candidates from Liverpool to win it, although we’d argue Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah should be in the conversation as well.

“I would go for Henderson. He’s been a big part of our success this year, both defensively and in attack,” he told talkSPORT.

“He was really good this year. A really good leader and a great captain.”

Hendo has been an inspirational leader, performing as either the anchorman or in the box-to-box role on the right of our midfield three with aplomb.

We missed him enormously in our defeat to Watford, the only game we’ve lost in the Premier League, too.

Mane has contributed 14 goals and seven assists – outstanding numbers considering there’s no set-pieces in there and that many of those goals were game-winning ones late on.

Us Liverpool fans don’t really mind who secures the gong, mind you.

It’s about the Premier League title which will be wrapped up as soon as football is back.

Whoever wins the award will loudly declare the importance of his team-mates and that it was a group effort, anyway.