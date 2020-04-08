Sadio Mane ‘will accept’ null & void and simply ‘win it next year’ instead

It’s not going to happen. FIFA have extended the season. It’s getting finished, by hook or crook. But Sadio Mane’s brilliantly humble interview on the title is a must-read…

Liverpool’s no.10, arguably the player of the season to date, has claimed that he’d ‘understand’ if the 2019/20 was voided – which is a far more grownup attitude than we have on the subject!

The Senegalese wants to win the title on the football pitch desperately, but if it’s not possible, will simply come back and try next season.

“I love my job and I love football, I want to win on the pitch,” he told talkSPORT.

“I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love.

“But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.

“It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world.

“Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation.

“But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to win it this year.

“If that’s not the case, I will accept, it’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year.”

If the title is taken away from Liverpool this year, we’re not sure we’d have quite as accepting an attitude as Mane.

But this says much about how exceptional a person he is.

In reality though, 2019/20 will be concluded. The game will be finished financially if this season is expunged and TV money has to be returned to big companies. The integrity of football will be ruined forever.

The current state of play is that some time in June, games will return behind closed doors and Jordan Henderson will be lifting the trophy in front of an empty crowd.

That’s not ideal, but right now – any solution that confirms us champions is good for EOTK.