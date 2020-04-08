(Video) Brilliant: Liverpool’s Zoom Yoga session shared by club & it’s hilarious

We needed a bit of a feel good story after the furloughing nonsense of the past five days – and LFCTV have delivered!

They have shared the Zoom video chat which has enabled the squad to do yoga sessions together from the comfort of their own homes.

In it, you’ll see a tired Mo Salah, a tired Dejan Lovren, a pumped up Sadio Mane, Jurgen Klopp, Virgil van Dijk winding up his team-mates and the rest of the gang.

The team sings happy birthday to Harvey Elliott, who recently turned 17 – in all the languages of the squad.

We don’t know why this is funny, but the players are in hysterics – and the laughter is pretty infectious! Check it out below…