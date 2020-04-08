(Video) Watch the trailer for Sadio Mane: Made in Senegal – Much-hyped new documentary on LFC’s no.10

Liverpool fans, there’s an upcoming watch we’re pretty sure you’ll be interested in while quarantining at home!

Sadio Mane: Made in Senegal is out tomorrow – and it looks exceptional.

Rakuten TV have made it, and UK audiences can stream it online by signing up for free.

Mane discusses his roots and the sacrifices he’s made to become one of the best players on the planet.

In the documentary, there are interviews from the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Mo Salah and many other big names associated with the progression of the no.10’s career.

We’re pretty excited to watch it already!