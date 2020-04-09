Bald Naby Keita set ‘to seal the Prem’ – Many Reds react to no.8’s new look

Naby Keita has joined a long list of footballers who’ve shaven their heads during the quarantine, and it appears Liverpool fans quite like it!

Plenty have reacted to Keita’s new look, which we first saw on social media yesterday.

The no.8 should be fully fit and we hope he’ll have a part to play upon the squad’s return to action – whenever that may be.

Liverpool are two wins away from the title and should secure it provided the campaign is allowed to resume – which is looking likely some time in June – albeit behind closed doors.

For Keita, we just hope he can stay fit for a prolonged period of time and start to prove what he can offer us more consistently. So far at Liverpool, his brilliance has been in short periods broken up by injuries and recovery.

Naby Keita looks so much better without hair 😂😂 — morten gamst pedersen appreciation page (@VD0NIS) April 7, 2020

If you're a rival fan and you rate Naby Keita I respect you — Will (@lfcwiII) March 25, 2020

A bald Naby Keita is gonna be fit for the restart of the season to seal the prem pic.twitter.com/37AjSCAORC — shithouserobbo (@taagenerational) April 8, 2020

Naby Keita lowkey looks sexier bald — Liv (@livmcananey) April 7, 2020

The fact that Naby Keita is trending cos he's now bald is for some reason cracking me up 😂 @LFC — Z o i e (@zoiiel90) April 7, 2020