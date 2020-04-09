Klopp names his best Liverpool signing, who wasn’t ‘fit enough’ at first

Jurgen Klopp has given a rather left-field answer when probed by journalists about his best ever Liverpool signing.

Despite the fact he came through the Academy, and was therefore not signed at all, Trent Alexander-Arnold was the player Liverpool’s manager picked.

Considering the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Alisson – to name but a few – have arrived under Klopp’s stewardship, it’s high-praise indeed!

Klopp explains that while Trent’s footballing ability was never in question, the player had to get up to scratch physically to win a spot in the team.

“It’s Trent [Alexander-Arnold],” Klopp tells the Pure Football Podcast.

“We didn’t have to buy him but Pep Lijnders my assistant brought him around and said: ‘He played No.6 [role] for me. He played full-back, he played right wing, left wing’.

“Then he came and there was only one problem: Trent was not fit enough.

“But he was a kid so he was not fit enough but we saw immediately, wow, football wise no doubts.