Mane explains how close he was to United, but how Klopp swooped

One of the best pieces of business Liverpool have done in the Premier League era, let alone Jurgen Klopp’s reign, is bringing in Sadio Mane for not much over £30m.

The Senegalese has been majestic and dynamic across the frontline, winning a Golden Boot and a Champions League last term and emerging as one of the favourites for the Player of the Year this.

But it turns out he almost signed for our biggest rivals Manchester United back in 2016 – until Jurgen Klopp came in and told Mane about his interest.

“Not really,’ he said, when asked if he was always going to sign for Liverpool, as cited in the Mail. “We were thinking most about Manchester United.

“That was a tough time for me as I was on the bench so I was not thinking about anyone calling me, but I was pleased he [Klopp] did and was not thinking I was a rapper!”

Mane’s comments are in reference to Klopp explaining his first meeting with the forward, which was way back in 2014. Mane arrived with a blond streak in his hair and a baseball cap askew, and Klopp wasn’t in the mood for it!

Thankfully, our manager was big enough to realise his (rather judgemental) mistake, and the rest, as they say, is history.

And when football returns to our screens in a few months’ time, Mane will add the Premier League to his growing trophy collection.