Mane & Keita laugh about Klopp shouting at Naby when he loses ball in training

Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are old friends.

They played together for Rb Salzburg many years ago and eventually reunited at Liverpool!

Mane has developed into one of the world’s very best at Anfield, while Keita is still fighting to display his incredible potential on a more regular basis.

The Guinean though has praised Jurgen Klopp in an interview for the official website, and we’ve included an extract of the conversation with Mane, which we find pretty funny, here:

Keita: “Yes, and he will always defend his players because for him all the players are the same. There is no difference to him. He’s always there to explain things to you, such as if you haven’t played the best in a game, which is hard for coaches to do. But that’s a choice he has to make and it helps us fight harder on the training field to push hard so you can be playing at the weekend. He communicates with us all equally and that’s what I really like about him. During training he will stop you and give you advice and explanations…”

Mane: “But if you lose the ball, he can certainly shout ‘Naby! Naby!’”

Keita: “But that’s quite normal and he would also give you the same treatment!”

Mane: “Yes, but I just give this funny little look…!”

Upon football’s return, Mane and Keita will be just two games away from Premier League glory.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the table and it would be practically impossible for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds not to win the title from here on in.

It’s a big shame that Jordan Henderson will likely lift the trophy in front of an empty crowd, but right now – any eventuality that sees our 19th title confirmed is one we’re behind.

In all likelihood, the PL will return in June behind closed doors, as the financial implications of a voided season are too devastating.

If it were to happen and clubs had to repay their TV money, many would go bust – especially those like Bournemouth and Burnley for whom it is their main source of income by a very long way.