‘No need to punish him further’ Many LFC fans in hysterics over Everton’s Coutinho pursuit

There’s a report doing the rounds in Spain, cited by the Express, that suggests Everton are keen on bringing Coutinho to the club when the transfer window opens again.

The Brazilian is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona, but the Germans will not be triggering the massive fee in order to make the deal permanent and he’s not wanted or needed at Camp Nou.

As a result, a return to England remains on the cards, but Liverpool will not be re-signing our former no.10 who forced an exit in 2018 after trying to do so in 2017 and has therefore cut footballing ties with Jurgen Klopp.

While his stock has dropped, he’s far too renowned a player for Everton – whose transfer policy seems to be cram as many attacking midfielders into a squad as humanly possible but still start Theo Walcott on the wing.

Liverpool fans on Twitter thought the links were pretty funny. It’s not going to happen.

Lmaoooo — 824 (@IzzyG300) April 8, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Craig Fisher (@1CraigFisher) April 9, 2020

Loool these Coutinho rumours are actually keeping me so entertained — 𝚃𝚃 (@PrimeOxlade) April 8, 2020

Yeah mate. And Messi is going to Real Madrid. — DD 🔴👑 (@decayingcactus) April 8, 2020

I don’t think his standards have dropped that far 😜 — Thorn Bush 🇿🇦 (@BushThorn8) April 9, 2020