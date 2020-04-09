Rafael says it’d be ‘great’ if Liverpool were denied title due to COVID-19 pandemic

Former Manchester United right-back Rafael has claimed it’d be ‘great’ if this season was deemed null and void to avoid Liverpool securing our 19th title – which would put us one behind our rival’s tally of 20…

The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily caused all football to be suspended until further notice, but the fact FIFA have extended seasons worldwide proves their is a collective effort to complete 2019/20.

On top of that, the financial implications of cancelling this season would be incredible and could see Premier League clubs go out of business – but Rafael is more concerned with Liverpool’s trophy haul.

We’d have thought a top pro still playing at Lyon would consider it fair for the team 25 points clear at the top of the table to be allowed to finish their campaign – but apparently not.

Asked by the official Manchester United website for the best moment of his career as a Red Devil, he said: “I always say that when you get to 18, and when you pass Liverpool!

“Everybody’s talking about ‘stop the competition’, no? They don’t get to 20!

“It will be hard for them (if the league is cancelled), great for us! But that (winning the 19th title in 2011) was my best moment.”

Naturally, the Reds are such strong favourites that most bookies aren’t accepting bets, but the fact is we still need to get it over the line.

One advantage of the break is that Jurgen Klopp will surely have a fully fit squad to choose from – but one disadvantage is rhythm will be completely lost and we won’t have the power of Anfield to roar us onto the six extra required points.

Once the title is won, though, which it will be – it’ll be nice to see the likes of Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and maybe even Harvey Elliott get some game time…

The Japanese arrived in January but has barely featured, while Keita desperately needs games and fitness before next term. Jones and Elliott are our wonderkids who have huge futures ahead of them – and a few matches during the victory parade may help their development no end.