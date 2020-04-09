‘Should have been England captain’ Many Reds react to ‘Tremenderson’s’ #PlayersTogether announcement

We wonder if Matt Hancock will start picking on the billionaire tax exiles to start contributing to the fight against COVID-19 now?

Premier League footballers, led by Jordan Henderson, have announced the #PlayersTogether initiative, in which they’ll help fund various NHS charities in the coming months during the pandemic.

They’ve been working on the strategy for a few weeks and last night, Henderson announced the details on Twitter, as many other top flight pros did.

The reaction was universally positive, with Reds piling on in the comment section.

‘Leader,’ ‘Sir Jordan Henderson,’ ‘Tremenderson,’ he was described as – with many making bigger points in the process.

‘This is why Hendo should have been England captain…’ ‘Hancock should be telling the billionaires and millionaires and politicians to help now…’ ‘Well done Hendo. Leadership at its best.’

This should hopefully get the press off the players’ backs, although it doesn’t change the fact that many clubs are expected to enter grave financial difficulty off the back of the pandemic.

Wages are their biggest expenditure – and many big clubs will look to cut them. There’s been no word from PL clubs yet as to if and when this will happen.