(Video) Sadio Mane at Metz: Watch teenager run rings around French defenders in 2012

Sadio Mane is on every fan’s lips right now after the release of his eye-opening biographical documentary.

In it, he speaks about his childhood, the fight he had to become a footballer and how he started out at Metz in France after leaving from Senegal!

Between 2011 and 2013, the teenager made 22 appearances for the minnows – including this breathtaking one we’ve shared in the video below…

Mane is skinny and youthful looking, but his pace and strength is very recognisable!

In fact, he caused the defenders no end of problems and it was no surprise to see Rb Salzburg snap him up not long after.