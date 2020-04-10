Henderson ‘is a working-class lad from Sunderland who deserves full credit’ for NHS fund, says Ben Mee

Burnley skipper Ben Mee has lavished praise on Jordan Henderson, the driving force behind the Premier League players’ #PlayersTogether initiative.

Despite nonsense from health secretary Matt Hancock about footballers needing to do their bit, the top flight players got together of their own accord and as a result of Hendo contacting them all in order to get together a fund to the help the NHS and its required causes.

We wonder if Hancock will choose to publicly call out billionaires who’ve so far contributed zero?

Here’s what Mee had to say on the matter in his Guardian column:

“Jordan Henderson might be the captain of the European champions but he is also a working-class lad from Sunderland who deserves full credit for bringing us all together, showing what makes a true leader. As a group we just wanted to do something positive, and we feel we have taken a step towards achieving it.

“From the moment Jordan called me, the Premier League captains have worked tirelessly to ensure we could get #PlayersTogether in place in such a short time. There has been great collective urgency to help in any way possible, while at the same time ensuring our funds are directed to the places that are most needed. Naturally such a complex matter needs time to sort, but our frank discussions always had the same purpose: to help in any way we can.”

We couldn’t be prouder of Henderson for what he’s done in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Milner also helped him, which is no surprise at all.

Whilst our English lads have been sorting this out, Sadio Mane has been organising a new hospital in his homeland, Andy Robertson has been supporting Scottish foodbanks and Mo Salah has been making huge donations to charities in Egypt.

It’s a shame the club dropped the ball in regards to their furloughing strategy, but in fairness to them, they quickly reversed their error of judgement.