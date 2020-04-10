LFC flop better than Pogba says Marcelo Lippi

It’s not often over the past decade that players have left Liverpool after not making the grade and proven the club made a mistake.

Most of the time, especially since Michael Edwards became sporting director, we end up wondering how on earth we got so much money for players who couldn’t get in our teams.

But with Luis Alberto, there’s a big exception.

The Spaniard departed permanently in 2016, but we’d loaned him out the previous two years and clearly had no intention of giving him another opportunity on his attempts in 2013/14 to make it.

For Lazio, he’s established himself as one of the best players in Serie A, and World Cup winning coach Marcelo Lippi has claimed he’s better than Paul Pogba.

“I would choose Luis Alberto, he has great quality,” he told TMW Radio.

Lazio acquired Alberto for peanuts, and if they were to sell him whenever this season ends, they’d make an enormous profit. They may of course just choose to keep him and compete for Serie A. Good for them, and good for the playmaker.