‘Love their hatred – it’ll make it sweeter’ Many Reds react to Rafael’s bitter comments about wanting COVID-19 to ruin LFC’s title

As you can imagine, we’ve not been able to share most of the comments posted about Rafael by Liverpool fans, as they’re far too explicit!

But we’ve collated a load of the replies when we shared his quotes on Twitter – so you can gauge a sense of the outrage that followed.

If you haven’t already heard, Rafael stated he thought it’d be ‘great’ if the season was cancelled due to COVID-19 and Liverpool couldn’t win the title…

At least he’s actually being open in his reasoning for wanting the season voided, unlike everyone in the Premier League who is slyly doing so under the guise of morality when it’s actually for selfish reasons.

Still. the Brazilian, now at Lyon, will not get his wish. This football season will be completed – there is no way the game can survive financially if it doesn’t – and the Reds will secure no.19 – which will put us one behind Manchester United.

Who would bet that under Jurgen Klopp, we won’t overtake their record of 20?

Absolute tool — Norman (@NormanBrown47) April 9, 2020

At least this guy’s being honest about his motives, unlike the rest. Suck it up world, it’s happening and we’re gonna be DOUBLE unbearable! — Guy Brown (@BrownGuidofcb) April 9, 2020

Aww god bless him… the things people do to become relevant 🤪 — Julian Backhouse (@joolzbee) April 9, 2020

Sucking up to the Manc fans like Luke Shaw. Will be all the sweeter when we are crowned. — Adge (@adge2376) April 9, 2020

Getting a bit desperate and boring now. The reds day will come and these nobodies will regret every word they say.#unbearables — Steve Aspinall (@aspmeister) April 9, 2020

And that just sums up ex players and fans of that shite club from the swamp…… Love their hatred makes it sweeter Thank You… — David Hindle (@Spangles14) April 9, 2020

Who? Rafael who? Looks like a bench warmer for a mid table team to me… — SeanTheRed (@SH090983) April 9, 2020