‘Stay off the spice, lad’ Many Liverpool fans slate Kamara for absurd Sadio Mane comments

Sadio Mane turns 28 today, and at EOTK, we’d like to wish him a Happy Birthday!

Our brilliant no.10 has been the most talked about Liverpool player this week due to the release of his documentary, Sadio Mane: Made in Senegal in which he charts his rise to the top of European football.

And as a result of the attacker being in the spotlight, there’s been some nonsense spouted, which naturally comes with the territory.

Former Premier League striker Diomansy Kamara told journalists he believes Mane should leave for Real Madrid, because their footballing style would suit him more…

This is about as bad a take on Sadio Mane as we've ever heard, so strap yourselves in, Reds! 😂 https://t.co/oxIJyWjT9f — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 9, 2020

I mean, Mane won the Golden Boot in the Premier League last season and the Champions League as well – so we’re not sure how Kamara would want to change things!

Below, we’ve included some of the many replies to our tweet – and it’s fair to say most Liverpool fans think Kamara’s claims are as ridiculous as we do.

Mane is 100% happy at Anfield, is contracted until 2024 and wouldn’t depart even if a jaw-dropping offer came in.

-Who is Kamara anyway! Lol

-Former Fulham Leicester and Celtic player says Liverpool aren’t big enough for Mane. Says everything that

-Remove the mask it’s Richard Keys

-Stay off the spice lad

-Literally 25 points ahead of our nearest rivals. Take note you may never see that again in your lifetime.

-Utter sh*te from ANOTHER NO MARK PLAYER, obviously trying to make name for self in media