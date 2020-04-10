(Video) How Hendo Zoomed & WhatsApped the PL skippers – Simon Francis

Bournemouth captain Simon Francis has explained that Jordan Henderson deserves full credit for the #PlayersTogether initiative that involved Premier League pros donating money to NHS causes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The defender has revealed how Liverpool’s skipper organised a Zoom call between his fellow pros and that the idea was not on the back of Matt Hancock’s criticism of footballers not pulling their way.

We couldn’t be prouder of him, really – and very much appreciate Francis’s words on the matter.

Henderson wouldn’t have done this for the praise, but we’re glad the public and not just Liverpool fans can see what kind of a person he really is.