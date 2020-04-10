(Video) Liverpool plot squad haircut isolation plan: ‘We’ve all gotta do it, surely’

Remember World Cup 1998 when the entire Romania side bleached their hair?

Well Liverpool aren’t quite proposing that, but there has been talks of everyone shaving their heads during isolation!

You can see the discussion on the latest Zoom chat, publicised by LFCTV on Twitter today.

‘We’ve all gotta do it, surely?’ says captain Jordan Henderson!

Although so far, the only player who’s done it properly appears to be Naby Keita.

It’s good to see the team in good spirits, although we can imagine not being able to properly train is mightily frustrating during this pandemic.

Still, they need to maintain fitness, as when football returns, they’ll be just two games away from Premier League glory.