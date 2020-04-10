(Video) Sadio Mane tells Fowler why he rejected United for Liverpool

From one Liverpool great to another!

Robbie Fowler has interviewed Sadio Mane about just how close our brilliant no.10 was to joining Manchester United in 2016.

Liverpool ended up securing Mane from Southampton, with Jurgen Klopp desperate to bring him to Anfield after regretting the decision not to sign him for Borussia Dortmund years earlier.

According to Mane, Klopp’s phone-call came when he was very close to accepting United’s offer and managed to persuade him to reject their advances and head to Anfield.

At the time, we were not even in Europe, so it shows the brilliant work Klopp really did.