Desperate Karius ‘willing to take pay cut’ to avoid LFC return – report

On-loan goalkeeper Loris Karius is said to be ‘determined’ to stay at Besiktas, as his scheduled return to Anfield creeps closer as the weeks go on.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has and will get in the way of football, as health is paramount, and it’s uncertain if the German will be able to get his move.

Karius is ‘willing to take a pay cut’ to avoid that return to Liverpool, as he wants to continue his career with the Turkish outfit, according to A Spor.

Taking discounted wages could be a good step for our former No.1, but it he may not need to go to those extremes with Hertha Berlin said to be interested in him.

It’d be a shame if Besiktas don’t pick him up, to be honest, as Karius has established himself at the Turkish club, and it wouldn’t be ideal for him to now try to settle somewhere else again.

Even if that means Hertha or Liverpool – Anfield is a difference place now than it was two years ago. In this case, we’ll have to advertise the stopper elsewhere, unless he can be convinced to stay.

Undoubtedly there are a number of Bundesliga clubs that would take the former Mainz man off our hands – he was voted the second-best goalkeeper in the league (ranking behind only Manuel Neuer) in 2016.

Either way, it’s a shame that the German’s life is going to be shook up again soon.