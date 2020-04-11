Fans call for S*n journo – who claims to support LFC – to have season ticket removed

Social media is a weird space – one minute, you see something awesome and then something awful will end up on your timeline.

This was the case for Liverpool supporters earlier this week, as a ‘journalist’ from The S*n managed to make their presence known.

In the month the club commemorates the 96 fans unlawfully killed in Sheffield, David Wooding shared an image that would send chills down our spine.

The writer – who claims to be a supporter of the Reds – Tweeted a plea for The S*n by stating it only costs 50p to support their ‘journalism’.

If this wasn’t bad enough, sat on top of the rag was a mug bearing a version of our club’s crest. Does he have no shame?

Real Liverpool fans have called for Wooding to have his season ticket removed – the club wouldn’t have been aware of him working for The S*n before letting him have it.

We can get behind this idea. There are thousands of die-hard fans that can’t get to games, and this stain is able to sit among those lucky enough to get inside Anfield.

We refuse to give Wooding’s message any explicit air time, but here is a post shared by a real Liverpool fan, calling out The S*n employee for being a disgrace: