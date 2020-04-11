‘Get well soon, King’ – footballing world reacts as Dalglish is diagnosed with COVID-19

Posted by
‘Get well soon, King’ – footballing world reacts as Dalglish is diagnosed with COVID-19

Terrible news!

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has been diagnosed with COVID-19, but the Scotland great is said to not be showing any symptoms of the virus.

This may mean that ‘the King’ could be asymptomatic and therefore would not suffer greatly from the infection, but could easily pass it on to others.

He is currently in hospital, as confirmed by his family in a letter published by Liverpool FC. The 69-year-old was admitted on Wednesday for treatment on an infection that required antibiotics.

In line with current NHS procedures during the ongoing pandemic, the Scot underwent a test for COVID-19 which came back positive.

Naturally, well wishes poured in all over social media for Dalglish – with stars such as Steven Gerrard leading the way:

View this post on Instagram

Get well soon king 👑 ❤️

A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on

Dalglish’s daughter, Kelly Cates, well known for her work for Sky Sports, took to Twitter to thank the people getting in touch with their well wishes.

It’s also important to respect the family’s request for privacy, during what must be a scary time, and allow the King to recover in peace.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top