‘Get well soon, King’ – footballing world reacts as Dalglish is diagnosed with COVID-19

Terrible news!

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has been diagnosed with COVID-19, but the Scotland great is said to not be showing any symptoms of the virus.

This may mean that ‘the King’ could be asymptomatic and therefore would not suffer greatly from the infection, but could easily pass it on to others.

He is currently in hospital, as confirmed by his family in a letter published by Liverpool FC. The 69-year-old was admitted on Wednesday for treatment on an infection that required antibiotics.

In line with current NHS procedures during the ongoing pandemic, the Scot underwent a test for COVID-19 which came back positive.

Naturally, well wishes poured in all over social media for Dalglish – with stars such as Steven Gerrard leading the way:

💙 Everyone at #Rovers would like to send their love and best wishes to Sir @kennethdalglish and his family. 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/SwtaOWBK5H pic.twitter.com/3ngiGbYUGE — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) April 10, 2020

We are saddened to here about Kenny Dalglish's admission into Hospital earlier this week. Kenny has always been supportive of our initiative and Reds & Blues associated with the Foodbank wish him a full and speedy recovery#HungerDoesntWearClubColours #EFC #LFC pic.twitter.com/HboedNCXi8 — Fans Supporting Foodbanks (@SFoodbanks) April 10, 2020

Get well soon Kenny #YNWA — Ryan Babel (@Ryanbabel) April 10, 2020

Get well soon Sir 👑 Kenny

💪🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/hSP8nZGb7D — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 10, 2020

Dalglish’s daughter, Kelly Cates, well known for her work for Sky Sports, took to Twitter to thank the people getting in touch with their well wishes.

It’s also important to respect the family’s request for privacy, during what must be a scary time, and allow the King to recover in peace.