Naby Keita believes he’ll continue to improve if he can shake off injury woes

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita believes he can offer more to the squad, if he’s able to stay fit – something he has struggled with since making the switch from Germany.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard, the Guinean says he’s improve a lot since arriving at Anfield two years ago.

When I arrived I had to try to settle in and be able to integrate with the team. I respect [Jurgen Klopp’s] choices, so I was there to work every day,” Keita said.

He is somebody who is able to give you explanations on the field, and that helps a lot and when you play of course you don’t ever doubt yourself. That’s coaching and he sees everything.

I think I have now improved a lot, apart from my injuries which have kept me out of several matches. He’s somebody who communicates a lot and a coach who explains everything to all his players.

Certainly when he’s been able to string together a few matches, our No.8 has impressed – but we do need him to stay fit otherwise we can’t build a team with him in mind.

It’s all well and good coming in and dropping a performance you’d expect from Andres Iniesta once in a blue moon, but the persistent injuries have seriously hampered Keita’s legacy at Anfield so far.

Next season is going to be huge for the Guinean – if he’s able to wrestle the starting spot from Gini Wijnaludm, or even just feature in Cup fixtures, he’ll have opportunities to shine.

A fully fit Naby is dangerous, his talent is obvious, but while he can’t seem to stay fit for a month, it’s going to waste.

Klopp asks a lot of his players. We have some serious athletes in our team, take a look at Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino.

Hopefully Keita is able to shake off his injuries for good – we know there is a world-class midfielder in there.

