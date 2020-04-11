(Video) Alisson works on fun magic routine during quarantine

Professional footballers are used to having their schedules jam-packed with things to do, including training and keeping up with their nutritional requirements.

They typically will travel to their club’s training grounds to do this, but football in Europe has been postponed until further notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic and most clubs are working from home.

This frees up a lot of spare time for the pros – and that includes Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson who seems to be working on a magic routine while stuck indoors.

The Brazilian shared a video on Instagram of him holding a bed sheet up, before disappearing behind it. It’s clear what the No.1 has done, but he’s shown impressive reflexes to be able to dive out of the way in time.

Take a watch of the video below: