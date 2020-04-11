(Video) Curtis Jones invites LFC fans to recreate his Merseyside Derby winner

Curtis Jones and Liverpool FC have taken to social media to see if fans are able to recreate the youngster’s famous match-winner against Everton earlier this season.

The midfielder hit a peach of an effort into the top-right corner as a youthful Liverpool side knocked the Blues out of the FA Cup.

Jones has asked his followers to share videos of them doing their best to recreate the goal, and there have already been a few good attempts!

Have a watch of the original post below and some of the attempts so far!