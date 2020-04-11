(Video) Curtis Jones invites LFC fans to recreate his Merseyside Derby winner

Curtis Jones and Liverpool FC have taken to social media to see if fans are able to recreate the youngster’s famous match-winner against Everton earlier this season.
The midfielder hit a peach of an effort into the top-right corner as a youthful Liverpool side knocked the Blues out of the FA Cup.
Jones has asked his followers to share videos of them doing their best to recreate the goal, and there have already been a few good attempts!
Have a watch of the original post below and some of the attempts so far!
Introducing the #LFCHomeGoals challenge!!! This was my attempt, now let’s see yours👀 tag myself @curtisjr_10 and @LFC using #LFCHomeGoals 🔥🔥 STAY AT HOME! https://t.co/1NIuGhmiOn
— Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) April 10, 2020
He's left foot but gave it a good go! @LFC @curtisjr_10 #LFChomegoals pic.twitter.com/FXzBp83yeD
— Christopher ☘️🇮🇪 (@CMull711) April 10, 2020
@curtisjr_10 is this good enough ?? lost the ball after this one 🤣🤣 #LFCHomeGoals @LFC pic.twitter.com/1UyZ4fqLNP
— Imam Chishty (@imamchishty_) April 10, 2020
This has kept my 5 year old Lucas busy all day having fun recreating some @LFC free kicks Goals #LFCHomeGoals pic.twitter.com/Sv7Ys9LuSy
— Ben Colquhoun (@ben48c) April 10, 2020
