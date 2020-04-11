(Video) Jordan Henderson urges us all to ‘stay home’ this Easter

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has issued a call for the public to stay inside this Easter weekend.

We’re all going through the COVID-19 pandemic together, and we’ve been told to stay at home by the Government to help protect our health services.

Hendo has urged the city of Liverpool to abide by these instructions, even though there will be temptation with the festive holiday and nice weather.

We are with the skipper on this one – do your bit, stay at home, help protect the health services and maybe we’ll get to have a summer this year.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):