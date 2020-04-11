(Video) Mellor recreates famous Gerrard goal with family in isolation

For the most part, we’re all stuck inside and are doing the best to keep ourselves entertained while our health workers on the front line fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’ve seen a lot of current and former Liverpool stars doing their best to melt some time away, and we think a clip shared by Neil Mellor (via his daughter) may be our favourite so far.

For the uninitiated, you may know “Mellor” from the “lovely cushioned header for GERRAAARRRDDD! OHHH YA BEAUTY, WHAT A HIT SON, WHAT A HIT! goal, but he did have a successful career at Anfield in his own right and is loved by Liverpool fans to this day.

The former-midfielder-turned-pundit chose to recreate that famous Steven Gerrard goal in his back garden, with his family. It a lovely video, and you can watch it below: