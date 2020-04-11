(Video) ‘Never lost it’ – LFC fans laud Ian Rush for self-isolation training clip

Like all of us at the minute, Liverpool legend Ian Rush is self-isolating – but the Welsh icon does boast the benefit of doing his quarantine in Portugal!

The former No.9 took to Twitter to share a short thread of clips of him showing he’s ‘never lost it’, as put by one Reds supporter, and fans loved it.

Another said Rush is the ‘best striker we’ve ever had’ and countless others chimed in with just ‘#YNWA’.

For a man of 58, Rush moves relatively fluidly, and do I dare say he looks like he could still do a job?!

Take a watch of the video below: