Salah wouldn’t have ended up at LFC in 2017 if Klopp had his way

Mohamed Salah wasn’t Jurgen Klopp’s top priority when the Egyptian joined the club in 2017 – the new Liverpool boss was more interested in Julian Draxler.

The then Wolfsburg forward is a quality player in his own right, but we’re happy Salah joined from Roma when he did. as he’s been nothing short of a revelation at Anfield.

According to the London Evening Standard journalist David Lynch, Klopp preferred the German winger over Mo and only settled for our No.11 once Draxler had rejected the Reds.

Speaking after his move to France, the forward claims that he didn’t move for the money – but no player who hasn’t moved for money has ever had to say they’re not moving for money, have they?!

Draxler is an impressive player in his own right, there is no denying that, but we are happy he rejected us because we’d have not signed Salah in that case.

The Egyptian has scored 70 goals, and totted up 24 assists, in 100 Premier League appearances in the last three seasons. Meanwhile Draxler has picked up 20 goals and 32 assists in the same time at PSG.