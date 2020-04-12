Serie A could force all games behind closed doors until 2021

Football all over Europe has, for the most part, been suspended until further notice because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been talk of the Premier League resuming games as early as June, but it’s unclear how likely it actually is that will be pulled off.

When football resumes, it’s extremely unlikely fans will be able to attend fixtures and games will be forced behind closed doors.

This is for the safety of the public, and sanctions will stay in place until the start of next season – with the 2020/21 campaign likely to be truncated.

But Serie A are reportedly ready to ban supporters from stadiums for the rest of this year, including the beginning of next season as a precaution, joining Bundesliga in taking drastic action.

That’s according to Sports Mediaset (via Football Italia) who claim that the severe grip the coronavirus outbreak has on Italy may force Serie A to act ruthlessly.

This is probably the best course of action for the Italian game – an unacceptable number of people have died there already and they need to move forward with caution.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League will act the same way, but if it’s what health experts recommend then it’s a real possibility the English game will go the same way.