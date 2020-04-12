Sir Kenny Dalglish released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital, after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week, according to the BBC.

The Scotland icon was admitted on Wednesday after testing positive and was taking intravenous antibiotics to help him get over a separate infection.

Dalglish was asymptomatic and his release from hospital shows he’s no longer a big risk to his own family members – he is now to self-isolate at home.

Earlier this week, in line with current NHS procedures during the ongoing pandemic, the Scot underwent a test for COVID-19 which came back positive.

The footballing world was shook by the diagnosis and tributes for the King poured in. Dalglish’s daughter, Kelly Cates, well known for her work for Sky Sports, took to Twitter to thank the people getting in touch.

Thank you so much for your lovely messages and I’m really sorry I can’t reply to them all ❤️ — Kelly Cates (@KellyCates) April 10, 2020

There has been no word from Kelly or her father on Sir Kenny’s current condition, but we know he’s out of hospital now and will probably appreciate a quiet Easter with his family.

Last month, Dalglish said it would be “totally out of order” to deny Liverpool the Premier League title amid confusion caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.