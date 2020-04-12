UEFA considering plan to finish the Champions League in three weeks

UEFA are reportedly considering a plan which could see the Champions League and Europe League be concluded in one three-week block during August.

That’s according to the Mirror, who claim this idea is being considered by chiefs at European football’s governing body.

UEFA, like the FA and FIFA, will be desperate to end their competitions in a timely manner, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the Champions League and Europa League have been suspended indefinitely, while UEFA – and the rest of the world – figure out what we’re going to do.

Unfortunately, Liverpool were eliminated from Europe’s elite competition at the hands of Atletico Madrid – so there’s no chance for us to defend our crown.

I’m sure being crowned Premier League Champions will help the Reds get over that disappointment though!

And for any fans who are still worried our domestic competitions won’t go ahead, according to AIPS journalist Chris Williams, UEFA say that if they are unable to complete the 2019/20 season, the Premier League run the risk of having no clubs put into either of Europe’s elite competitions.

Not to mention – if the Premier League voided the current season, they’d have to refund Sky and BT almost £800million, probably get sued by as many as 16 clubs.