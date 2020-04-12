(Video) Best bits of LFC’s least talked about European comeback

BT Sport chose to showcase some of Liverpool’s best European comebacks over the years – and it struck us that one often goes under-appreciated.

When you think of a comeback by the Reds, you likely think of Milan in Istanbul or Barcelona at Anfield, but you may not think of Dortmund in the Europa League.

We seem so far ahead of that team which was inherited by Jurgen Klopp, but that famous night on Merseyside is impressive in its own right.

So we’ve dug out the highlights from that game for fans to enjoy, if you didn’t get to catch it on TV over the weekend.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sports):