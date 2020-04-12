(Video) Firmino shows off piano skills in adorable Instagram clip

Is there anything he can’t do?!

Roberto Firmino has taken to Instagram to show off his musical ability, as the Brazilian sings and with his partner while he players the piano.

Bobby isn’t the only one in the squad who’s shown a penchant for music, with countryman Alisson also known to whip out the guitar on occasion.

Check out Bobby’s musical abilities here:

