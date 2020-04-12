(Video) Marcus Thuram’s best bits as Reds linked with French starlet

Liverpool have been linked with a move for French starlet Marcus Thuram. Express.de claim the Reds are looking at the Monchengladbach forward ahead of the summer.

The young striker is the son of legendary former France defender Lillian, best known for his years in Serie A, and is lighting up the Bundedsliga.

Thuram has bagged six goals in 13 games in the German top flight this season, and at 22-year-old may be looking for the club he’ll make the big headlines at.

It remains to be seen if this club is Liverpool, but there is no denying the lad’s talents. Take a watch of this highlights reel below: