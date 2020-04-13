Danny Mills said Curtis Jones could ‘damage’ career at Liverpool

Danny Mills often chats complete garbage about Liverpool, so we’re never surprised when he drops another disrespectful soundbite about the club!

And the latest from the former Leeds and England defender is that Curtis Jones should leave Liverpool on loan so as to not damage his career…

Which for us, kind of ignores the fact Jurgen Klopp has so far dealt with the teenager exceptionally well and he’s in line to replace Adam Lallana in the squad for next season!

“If you get the opportunity to go out and play – go out and play,” Mills told Football Insider, Mills said of Jones.

“It is simple.

“You have to look at players on an individual basis. Is he really going to play at Liverpool? Probably not. It is not that he has given up, it is being realistic. Do not damage yourself.

“Harry Wilson has been out and played a full season. Mason Mount – full season. They now have the robustness to deal with the challenges of a full season. Managers will take heart from that.”

A loan move is a possibility for Jones, but we’d suggest he’s better off staying where he is.

After all, Klopp believes if you’re good enough, you stay and fight the minutes – and only allows loan moves for players who are not in his plans.

As mentioned, Lallana is departing on a free, and with the transfer market likely to be a difficult place to navigate whenever it opens due to COVID-19, Liverpool will surely prefer to promote Jones than bring in a new central midfielders.