Diogo Jota touted for future Liverpool move by the Echo

Wolves attacker Diogo Jota has been suggested as the kind of player who would boost Liverpool in future transfer windows by the Echo.

They’ve written a lengthy piece (perhaps because during the COVID-19 pandemic, there isn’t much to write about!) about the Portuguese star being a similar player to Sadio Mane before we bought the Senegalese in 2016.

Mane scored 21 goals for Southampton in his two seasons on the south coast, while Jota has 25 between the start of 2018/19 and now.

He also plays on the left, cutting in, much like Mane does – and is terrifically hard-working off the ball.

Jota is a good player, but Wolves, would charge an extortionate fee for his services. Anyone who does fairly well in the Premier League nowadays comes with a £50m+ premium – and while we like Jota as a player – we’d suggest there’s likely better value elsewhere.

Takumi Minamino, for example, cost only £7m – and although we’ve yet to see the best of the Japanese – it’ll be that kind of deal the clubs pursues most consistently.