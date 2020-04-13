Haaland happy to have followed in the footsteps of Liverpool players

Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino have all represented Rb Salzburg at some point in their past before they joined Liverpool.

It’s clearly a brilliant club at developing talent – not least Erling Haaland – who joined Borussia Dortmund in January and took Germany by storm before the season was curtailed.

“It was a perfect move,” he told FourFourTwo magazine, cited by the Mirror, when asked about Rb Salzburg and the manner in which it helps players develop into household European names.

“In the first half of the year I trained a lot and didn’t play much, but then the summer arrived and I just didn’t look back. There was a new manager who helped me a lot: Jesse Marsch was fantastic to me.”

Haaland scored 12 goals in just 11 appearances for BVB after the January transfer, and he looks set to become one of the world’s very best players over the next decade.

We’d love him at Liverpool as another option through the middle, but it remains to be seen what kind of asking price Dortmund would expect following the Norwegian’s incredible start.

If we’re bringing in a striker from Germany, it’ll most likely be Timo Werner from Rb Leipzig – although the attacker’s release-clause expires in April and so far, Liverpool have not triggered it.