‘Not how I expected him to speak…’ Many LFC fans react to rare Michael Edwards video

Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s brilliant sporting director, has appeared on an LFCTV video in which he recreated Curtis Jones’ goal v Everton but also delivers a message about safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s very rare for Edwards to appear on camera – he’s nearly always behind the scenes – and many Reds online lapped up the video as a result!

Some claimed Bournemouth were preparing a bid as a result, while others claimed it was the first time they’d heard him speak.

Keep doing what you’re doing, Michael – and buy us a brilliant new wing-forward when the transfer window eventually opens!

 

