‘Oh my God – we’ve sacked the wrong person…’ JW Henry mistake explained by Comolli

Former Liverpool sporting director Damien Comolli has explained how he was prematurely fired by the club’s American owners.

In April of 2012, FSG sacked the Frenchman after it was deemed his decisions in the transfer market were poor.

No names were mentioned at the time, but the fact the likes of Jordan Henderson, Andy Carroll and Stewart Downing hadn’t made immediate successes of themselves was on his head.

Comolli though has explained how he should have been given more time and the decision was down to FSG’s inexperience in the game.

“I could see they would be absolutely ruthless if they didn’t feel comfortable with something and they were ruthless with me at the time,” he told The Athletic’s David Ornstein in The Ornstein & Chapman Podcast.

“I think they panicked when they got rid of me and lacked experience. We were on the right path and had the right players and right ingredients.

“They sacked me, then John Henry came a week later (to the club) and had a review, and in a meeting I heard from my former staff he’d said ‘oh my God, we’ve sacked the wrong person’.

“I always felt something could happen. After I left, they changed the structure of the club at ownership level, Mike Gordon took over from John Henry and Tom Werner and he brought stability in the way they run the football club, and the rest is history.”

For us, Comolli leaving enabled us to smooth the transition of Michael Edwards into the hot-seat, which was one of the best decisions made at club level under FSG’s reign.

With Edwards and Jurgen Klopp working closely together, Liverpool’s recruitment has been the best of any club on the planet.

We’ve signed Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Andy Robertson and more.